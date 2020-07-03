The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was about to have a problem.
Their cooler went out and they actually lost some chicken because of it.
But a new-to-them cooler is coming courtesy of the Marshall County School Board.
“They had already approved us storing some items in their lunchroom at
Claysville while we had this issue,” Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said.
At last week’s Board meeting, the School Board voted to surplus the coolers in the destroyed Brindlee Mountain Primary School and donate them to the sheriff’s office. The school was destroyed by a tornado in January. The Board recently voted not to rebuild on the existing school site at Union Grove but to move the school to the campus of Brindlee Mountain High.
The coolers are believed to have come through the tornado just fine.
“We needed this freezer and the school had two large freezers in its lunchroom,” Guthrie said. “This donation is the equivalent of more than $20,000.”
Workers were on site at the school late last week deciding how the freezers would be dismantled, moved and reconfigured at the sheriff’s office.
