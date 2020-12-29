The staff at Kate Duncan Smith (KDS) DAR School have started a fundraising campaign “blessing bags” of food to help “fight hunger” among students and local children.
Every $100 dollars the school raises will help feed one child for one year, the school said. The GoFundMe, which was started by a group called Mountain Movers, has raised over $14,000 of its $32,000 goal as of Monday, Dec. 28.
“No child should feel the pain of hunger in our backyard,” the staff said. “God has blessed us and we can make a difference in the lives of these children. Any amount contributed will make a difference during these unprecedented times.”
This campaign was created by a group of alumni to assist other county school programs.
“COVID-19 has been a serious challenge for us all,” the school said. “COVID-19 may not impact children as much as it impacts adults with pre-existing conditions; however, hunger does impact our children. Hunger is a continued challenge impacting children, more so during this past year.
The Kate Duncan Smith DAR School administrative staff have been working to ensure the 275 plus children in need do not go without food and necessities.
On the GoFundMe page, the group said, “[The school has] been trying to ensure that children are not limited by hunger. We don’t know about you, but when we are ‘hangry,’ we do not function well. Therefore, we can collectively prevent children from being hungry as this can impact them both physically and emotionally. Most of you reading this letter of support would love to be there in person to assist with packaging and delivering food, however; funding this cause will allow those who are there to continue this amazing mission. It is on our hearts to support Blessings Bags and to highlight the staff at Kate Duncan Smith DAR School who are leading by example and caring for others. Please join us in fighting local hunger.”
Background
KDS teachers and counselors often notice children who are extremely hungry on Mondays because they do not have adequate food at home. The two meals a day they receive in the DAR Lunchroom during the week are, for some, the only balanced, nutritious meals they receive. Blessing Bags is a program that provides weekend nourishment to school children in the Federal Free and Reduced Meal Program.
The program is simple. Food packs are sent home with students on Friday afternoon. The packs include ready-to-eat food items such as granola bars, peanut butter, tuna, crackers, mac & cheese, cereal, juice boxes, etc. Blessing Bags reviews its standard menu annually to make sure the food is kid-friendly, nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to-prepare. Please be aware, though, that most of these kids live in a world where some food is better than no food.
Students who participate in the Blessing Bags program at other schools show marked improvement in school attendance, test scores, behavior, and health. The cost of participating in the Blessing Bags program is $100 per child per school year.
For the 2020-2021 school year, 275 KDS students in grades Pre-K – fifth are participating in this program with much success.
A “Patriot Pantry” is located in each school and offers ready-to-eat snacks for children to access during the school day. The pantries are also stocked with small personal items and toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, soap, hair ties, socks, hand sanitizer, lip balm, etc. This allows students to discreetly take things they need without having to ask for assistance.
