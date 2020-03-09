A fun night was had by all at the 2020 Celebrity Feud fundraiser for Marshall County Home Place. Sponsors, donors, and attendees raised $17,500 for the building fund to help pay for Home Place’s new apartments.
The winning team was The Guntersville Football Moms, who beat The Realtors in the championship round. Tim Hays was the host, and as always, he kept the crowd and contestants laughing all night.
A special guest was Rachel Duckett, who told the audience her story about how Home Place provided her with a safe place to live when she and her children had nowhere else to go. Seventeen years ago, after choosing to go to drug rehab, Rachel had nowhere to go when she completed the rehab program except back to the same drug environment that she left. That is when she found Home Place. While at Home Place, Rachel became employed, qualified for HUD assisted housing, and saved money to pay for deposits and rent. She then left Home Place and moved into her own apartment. Today, Rachel lives independently without subsidized assistance and is a plant supervisor for Paragon in Albertville.
Marshall County Home Place provides free transitional housing to eight homeless families at a time while they get back on their feet, providing them with a hand up – not a hand out. Donations can be mailed to 1221 Blount Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976.
Visit their store – Home Place Thrift Store – at 1540 Blount Ave., Guntersville, next door to ACE Hardware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.