From healthy living to outdoor recreation, Alabama 4-H has something for every young person.
In the midst of the coronavirus, 4-H is offering virtual activities on Facebook to keep young people engaged while at home.
Alabama 4-H Virtual Program Schedule
April 20–24: Science, Technology and Engineering
April 27–May 1: Project Wild
May 4–8: Citizenship and Leadership
May 11–15: Healthy Living
May 18–22: Outdoor Recreation
May 25–29: Cooking
June 1–5: Virtual 4-H Camp
June 8–11: Agriculture
