From healthy living to outdoor recreation, Alabama 4-H has something for every young person. 

In the midst of the coronavirus, 4-H is offering virtual activities on Facebook to keep young people engaged while at home.

Alabama 4-H Virtual Program Schedule

April 20–24: Science, Technology and Engineering

April 27–May 1: Project Wild

May 4–8: Citizenship and Leadership

May 11–15: Healthy Living

May 18–22: Outdoor Recreation

May 25–29: Cooking

June 1–5: Virtual 4-H Camp

June 8–11: Agriculture

