In the wake of national events being canceled or suspended due to the spread of COVID-19, Albertville High School’s Aggie Band has postponed its trip to Washington, D.C., for the Cherry Blossom Festival on March 31.
Band Director Chris Lindley broke the news Thursday, March 12, in a letter to the “Aggie Band Family” on Facebook:
“After much consideration and discussions with school system officials, we feel it is best to postpone our March 31st trip to Washington D.C.,” Lindley wrote. “With the fate of upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival events in our nation’s [capitol] still uncertain, and the list of canceled national events growing daily, we have been working tenaciously with our travel company to explore optional dates for travel. As you well know, there are many facets involved in planning a trip of this magnitude, and our travel company has been wonderful in negotiating with hotels/vendors/restaurants on extremely short notice to make this a possibility.
“We anticipate having the new travel dates in the next few days, as details are still being finalized. As soon as we have everything solidified, we will notify all travelers. We realize this creates a state of limbo for many of our band families. Please be patient with us as we work to provide the best experience for our band families.
“In the meantime, we ask that you do not contact Florida & Beyond Group Travel to inquire about trip details. They have been asked to not give details until we have everything in place and approved by our School System.
“As always, our school system and Aggie Band are doing what we feel is in the best interest of our students and stakeholders. We look forward to spending time in Washington D.C. together very soon!”
