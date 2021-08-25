At a meeting Thursday, August 19, the Marshall County Schools Board of Education voted on a variety of personnel items and contract agreements as well as discussed upcoming COVID vaccination clinics.
Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the system plans to host a second vaccination clinic for students as well as a clinic for members of the public. In partnership with Auburn University, the community clinic will be held at Claysville School. More details for both clinics will be released soon, Wigely said.
In other business, the board:
Approved the minutes from the Aug. 3 board meeting.
Approved the following travel requests:
1. Gene Burchfield, National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics Conference, Sept. 20-22, 2021, Atlanta, GA, ESSER II funded.
2. DAR Volleyball Team, volleyball tournament, Franklin, Tennessee, Sept. 17-18, 2021, paid from local funds. Marshall County Schools travel guidelines will be followed.
Approved the following contract services/agreements:
1. Kim Morrow, Homeless Liaison, Marshall County Schools, paid through federal funds, effective Oct. 1, 2021.
2. Beth Sprouse, Parent and Family Engagement, Marshall County Schools, paid through federal funds, effective Oct. 1, 2021.
3. Keith Stanfield, Technology, Marshall County Schools, paid through federal funds, effective Oct. 1, 2021.
4. Melissa Shankles, MVP, Marshall County Schools, paid through federal funds, effective school year 2021-2022.
5. Kelli Isbill, EL Coach, Marshall County Schools, paid through federal funds, effective school year 2021-2022.
6. North Alabama Cooperative Purchasing Association, for future bus purchasing, eliminating individual bidding processes.
Approved the following personnel items:
A. Resignations/retirements:
1. Michael Warren, bus driver, DAR Campus, retirement/resignation, effective Oct. 1, 2021.
2. Avery Gipson, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective Aug. 4, 2021.
3. Daniela Kubik, OSR Auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary School, resignation effective Aug. 27, 2021.
4.Caleb London, ISS Facilitator, Brindlee Mountain High School, resignation effective Aug. 16, 2021.
5. Jarrod Phillips, bus driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective Aug. 13, 2021.
B. Additional duties
1.Cindy Smallwood, temporary bus aide, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective school year 2021-2022.
2.Cindy Daniel, temporary bus aide, Douglas Campus, effective school year 2021-2022.
3. Letisha Bryant, temporary After-School Tutor, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021-2022, paid from ESSER II funds.
4. Justin Jones, temporary After-School Tutor, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021-2022, paid from ESSER II funds.
5. Jeff Sharpton, temporary After-School Tutor, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021-2022, paid from ESSER II funds.
6.Carla Weldon, temporary After-School Tutor, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021-2022, paid from ESSER II funds.
C. Leave of absence
1. Leidy Zaragoza, MVP/Migrant, Asbury Campus, leave of absence request for Aug. 30-Oct. 18, 2021.
D. TEAMS Contracts: (Preliminary, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022)
1. Logan Allen, Brindlee Mountain High School
2. Lisa Amburn, Douglas High School
3. Anna Beck, Douglas High School
4. Laurie Biddle, Brindlee Mountain High School
5. Wendi Blackmon, Brindlee Mountain High School
6. Tracy Cheek, Douglas High School
7. Sydney Daugette, Brindlee Mountain High School
8. Kyle Edwards, DAR High/Middle Schools
9. Tyler Esson, DAR Middle School
10. Stephanie Guffey, DAR Middle School
11. Patrick Hammett, DAR Middle School
12. Isabella W. Harmond, Douglas Middle School
13. Yasmin Cruz Jaimes, Douglas Middle School
14. Kristy Lacks, Douglas High School
15. John Derreck Lowrey, Douglas Middle School
16. Jenifer McClendon, DAR High School
17. Emily Mitchell, Douglas High School
18. Andrea Shea Murray, Douglas High School
19. Keisha Pearl, Brindlee Mountain High School
20. Emily Powell, Douglas Middle School
21. Tanya Sanderson, DAR High School
22. Jeff Sharpton, Douglas High School
23. Timothy Luke Watwood, Douglas Middle School
24. Shanin Edwards, Asbury High School (Extended)
E. Supplements
1. Erin Gentry, teacher, Douglas High School, supplement for teaching during planning period.
2. Tim Stewart, teacher, Douglas High School, supplement for teaching during planning period.
F. Transfers
1. Keshia Allen, temporary, Long-Term CNP Substitute, Douglas Campus to CNP Worker Douglas High School, effective immediately.
2. Penny McLain, Supply Driver, to Special Needs bus Driver, effective immediately.
3. Sydney Upp, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, to Media Specialist, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Aug. 30, 2021.
4. Gabriela Conriquez Salazar, MVP/Migrant Program, Marshall County Schools, to Migrant/Homeless Advocate, Marshall County Schools, effective Oct. 1, 2021, paid from federal funds
5. Leidy Zaragoza, MVP/Migrant Program Marshall County Schools, to Migrant/Homeless Advocate, Marshall County Schools, effective Oct. 1, 2021, paid from federal funds.
G. New employees
1. Morgan Stephens, temporary, Long-Term CNP Substitute, Douglas Campus, effective Aug. 16, 2021.
2. Bethany McLemore, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective Aug. 9, 2021.
3.Colby Durham, ISS Facilitator, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 25, 2021.
4. Kandi Morrison, Part-Time Reading Interventionist, DAR Elementary School, effective Oct. 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022, paid from Title I funds.
5. Kimberly Foster, PreK Auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective Aug. 30, 2021.
6. Len Cassity, bus Driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, retroactive to Aug. 5, 2021.
7. Kevin Allen, temporary, Long-Term Substitute bus Driver, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
8. Jean Stirm, Supply Driver, DAR Campus, effective school year 2021-2022.
9. Bradley Ogle, Douglas Learning Center Co-op student, Douglas Campus CNP, part time/$10 per hour, effective
10. Amber Graben, temporary LPN, Marshall County Schools, effective Aug. 19, 2021.
11. Chelsey Martin, temporary RN, Marshall County Schools, retroactive to Aug.11, 2021
12. Stefanie Bryant, temporary RN, Marshall County Schools, effective Aug. 23, 2021.
13. Angela Childress, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Aug. 30, 2021.
