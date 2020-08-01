Despite having 10 different NASCAR Cup Series winners in 19 races this season, the dominance of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin (five victories) and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (four wins) combining to win nine of the 19 events — a winning percentage of 47.3% — can’t be understated.
What is even more interesting is these two winning juggernauts, Hamlin and Harvick, went head-to-head in a stellar battle to the finish in last season’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It was Harvick’s first win of the 2019 season and his fourth career win at the famous short track (2006, 2016, 2018, 2019).
This season, Harvick heads to New Hampshire with a bit more early-season success. The Californian currently leads the series standings and has posted four wins (Darlington, Atlanta, Pocono, Indianapolis), 12 top fives, 16 top 10s and a notable average finish of 6.5 this season.
Even though Hamlin finished runner-up last season to Harvick at New Hampshire, he is currently riding a wave of momentum coming off his series-leading fifth victory of 2020 (Daytona 500, Darlington, Homestead-Miami, Pocono, Kansas).
The Virginian is currently fourth in the driver standings but leads the series in playoff points with 28. Hamlin also has accumulated 10 top fives, 11 top 10s and an average finish of 10.3 through 19 races this season.
Looking at the stats for the Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network, fans can expect to see the dynamic duo of Harvick and Hamlin battling it out upfront again.
Harvick leads all active drivers in wins at New Hampshire with four, and Hamlin is right behind him with three.
Hamlin leads the series in runner-up finishes at New Hampshire with five second-place results, including last year. Harvick is tied with Matt Kenseth for series-most top fives among active drivers with 12 each. Hamlin is right behind them with 10.
Even the pre-race loop data points to Hamlin and Harvick as the favorites this weekend. Hamlin leads the series in average running position (10.6) and driver rating (103.6), and Harvick is right there with him, coming in second in average running position (10.8) and fourth in driver rating (98.5).
