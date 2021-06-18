The Town of Geraldine recently held its first farmer’s market for local growers and vendors to sell their produce and other wares. Mayor Chuck Ables said the response so far has been positive with many popular products selling out quickly. However, to firm up the structure and management of the new market, the town council met Monday night to adopt a list of rules and guidelines.
“Our mission at Geraldine’s Farmer’s Market is to support and promote local sustainable farming by providing the community with a place to buy and sell fresh, locally-grown produce,” the official mission statement read. “Our goal is for the market to become a community gathering place where people can connect with local farmers and their food.”
The adopted rules and guidelines set a regular schedule for the market — Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Town Park at 13099 County Road 52 — but also allow for special events scheduled at the discretion of the Geraldine Farmer’s Market Advisory Committee.
All growers must register at the Geraldine Town Hall and have a permit issued by the DeKalb County Extension office before they will be allowed to sell their produce. This is to ensure the products sold are truly home-grown and local and exempts the buyer and seller from having to pay state and local taxes, according to the guidelines.
The roughly three-page document lays out specific requirements for meat and seafood vendors among other rules pertaining to booth assignment and set up. The rules prohibit the sale of live animals, products being placed on the ground and any resale of products, meaning sellers must be the original grower or producer. A copy of the complete list of guidelines can be found at the town hall.
During the meeting, the council appointed Melissa Gilbert as market manager to oversee the market procedures and ensure the rules and regulations are followed. However, she recommended the council cut back some of the rules on the list at a future meeting to lessen the burden on sellers.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the June 8 work session
• Approved the minutes from the May 10 meeting
• Approved clearing out a ditch along the side of Old Mill Road.
• Approved installing a sand volleyball court at the town park for $1,300-$1,400.
• Announced a community-wide yard sale June 26.
• Approved the hiring of Sarah Bridges as a part-time maintenance assistant to be paid $9 per hour not to exceed 277 hours.
• Discussed progress on a new T-ball field at the town park. Ables said the land sellers requested a formal appraisal of the 3.2-acre plot before finalizing the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.