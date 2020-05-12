The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the first Sand Mountain Sizzle Steak Cookoff in partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association on June 13, 2020.
The competition will take place in the Farmer’s Market parking lot behind the Chamber. Teams from all over the Southeast will compete to win cash prizes. The winner of the event also will qualify to move on to the World Championship SCA competition in Texas later this year. Cash payouts for the steak portion of the contest are:
1st place: $1000
2nd place: $700
3rd place: $500
4th place: $200
5-10th place: $100
There will also be an ancillary chicken breast contest with cash prizes. The teams can win the following for the chicken portion of the contest:
1st place: $150
2nd place: $100
3rd place: $50
4th place: $25
5th place: $25
In addition, the winner of the Chicken portion contest could win an additional $100 if they use Spices Smokehouse Crackers in their recipe.
Local teams are encouraged to sign up to compete. The team entry fee is $125 for the steak portion and $25 for the chicken portion. Teams can register at steakcookoffs.com. Please contact the Albertville Chamber at 256-878-3821 for more information.
The Albertville Chamber of Commerce and the Steak Cookoff Association would like to thank the presenting sponsors for this event, Santa Fe Cattle Co. and First Southern State Bank. And the spotlight sponsors Albertville Discount Tire, Dustin Hornbuckle-Alfa Insurance, Huhtamaki, Maynor Contracting, REMAX The Real Estate Group-Tracy Honea and Mike Gentry, and Sand Mountain Toyota.
