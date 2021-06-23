MONTGOMERY – Friday marked five consecutive years of same-day business filings by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.
Before Secretary of State John H. Merrill took office on Jan. 19, 2015, it took up to seven months to file a business with the state.
“The burdensome red tape that once enveloped the business filings process had long encumbered Alabamians looking to grow their business and our economy,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “After establishing new accountability standards and restructuring our efforts, we have since expedited this once slow, bureaucratic service. Today, we proudly celebrate the fact that we are no longer moving at the speed of government, but rather that we have been moving at the speed of business for five consecutive years.”
This same-day policy has allowed Alabama businesses to operate at their own pace rather than waiting months on government approval.
“This sort of inefficiency by a state office should never be tolerated, especially when the role of government is to assist and support the public,” continued Merrill. “As thousands of Alabama businesses navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, our Business Services Division stood ready to aid customers with positive attitudes and servant hearts. I am grateful to Elaine Swearengin, Director of the Business Entities Division, and Beth Hall, Director of the Uniform Commercial Code Division, and their staff for their enduring teamwork and dedication to serving our state.”
Despite staff working remote during the height of the pandemic, same-day services remained.
