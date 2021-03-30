The Guntersville High School musical theatre department will present its spring musical, “Give My Regards To Broadway,” Friday and Saturday night. Admission is $5 at the door.
Friday night is veterans night, when any veteran gets in free.
Show time is 7 p.m. Friday night and 5 p.m. Saturday night. The Saturday night performance time was moved up a bit since Easter is the next day.
People will be asked to wear masks when entering the auditorium. They will also have markers of some kind so families can say how much distance they’d like between them and their neighbors, said Amanda Smith, a theatre parent.
This show will mark a first for the choral department. It’s the first time in a very long time that a Guntersville High show has had a live orchestra in the pit.
About 50 students in all are involved in the production. They have been rehearsing since early January. In addition to the shows that are open to the public, they will be doing some weekday matinees for students from other schools in the Guntersville system.
“This show is just a lot of fun,” Smith said. “It features two sets of gangsters and a play within a play, not to mention a huge patriotic scene.”
Saturday night honors seniors and alumni, she said.
