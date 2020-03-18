Two local businesses recently made contributions to Neighborhood Bridges Boaz, an outreach program that specializes in helping meet the needs of Boaz students.
Since starting the initiative in March, some of the needs already met include financially assisting a student to cover graduation fees, buying a young boy a pair of shoes and supplying a little girl with clothes for spring.
To help get the program up and running, Randall Pankey and his wife, Sandra, of BradCo, LLC, donated $3,000.
“Anytime we can help our community, especially the kids in our community, you need to do that,” Pankey said.
He said for every home he builds, the company donates $3,000 to a charitable organization — not to garner publicity, but because “it’s the right thing to do.”
“We couldn’t do what we do it without God,” Pankey said. “I don’t need the glory. We’ve been blessed, and I don’t really see it as our money. We just need to give back because, you know, good will goes a long way. We don’t have to do this, but it’s the right thing to do.”
First Bank of Boaz donated $1,000 to Neighborhood Bridges Boaz.
“We heard about Neighborhood Bridges Boaz through Facebook and our employees just felt like it was such a great idea,” Corey Ray, vice president of First Bank of Boaz, said. “It’s a unique idea for a program, you know the internet is often used for bad — negativity. But here, it’s going to be used for good to help students.
“Like it or not, we have a lot of poverty right here in our community,” added Ray, who grew up in Boaz. “We often forget that and take what we have for granted. This program is going to be a great way for the community to help the children of this area.”
Anyone can donate money or supplies to Neighborhood Bridges Boaz. To learn more, log onto the nonprofit organization’s website at neighborhoodbridges.org/community/boaz-al or call the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce at 256-593-8154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.