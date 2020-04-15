Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, a native of Marshall County, returned to his hometown of Boaz on Monday to tour the aftermath of an EF2 tornado.
On Twitter, Ainsworth stated, “Talk about a miracle and answered prayers. Jake Lybrand, his wife, his two young kids survived this by being in the bath tub. I grew up with the Lybrand family in Boaz and thankful God kept them alive.”
He included pictures of what was left of the Lybrands’ home with the post as well.
Sen. Clay Scofield accompanied Ainsworth. The politicians also spent time with other families throughout the community and talked with Boaz Mayor David Dyar about how they could help.
“It was good,” Dyar said. “Will changed the atmosphere there. They were proud to see that the Lt. Governor cared enough about their community and the impact that the storm had on them.”
It could take more than six months for the city to recover from the storm, according to local authorities’ opinion.
According to Gov. Kay Ivey, there were no deaths reported after the storms tore through Alabama. Only one injury was reported in Boaz.
