Businesses across Sand Mountain are steadily making their return to normalcy, but Boaz Mayor David Dyar said he would be taking a cautious approach to reopening the city’s departments.
A decision to close the parks and recreation department, library and senior center came down March 16. It was initially through April 3, and then extended through April 30. Now, they remain closed indefinitely.
“We’re still going to follow the guidelines set forth by the president of the United States and the governor of the State of Alabama,” Dyar said. “We’re still going by what they recommend. We’re going to be slow on that trigger as far as any properties that come under the umbrella of the city. We’re going to make sure we’re slow on it, we’re not going to rush back into it … because I have to make sure the health and welfare of our community is at the forefront… So, we’ll just evaluate it each day.”
Under the safer-at-home order, which was amended Friday, May 8, senior centers remain closed with an exception for meal pick-up and delivery. Athletic facilities were allowed to reopen under specific limitations. Old Mill Park reopened its walking track May 4 — the pool and splash pad are tentatively scheduled to reopen June 8.
Police, fire and street departments have been operating as normal. City hall has also remained operational, but in a limited capacity.
All city court dates, excluding court dates for inmates, remain postponed.
Boaz Municipal Court starts back up on Thursday, May 21 at 1 pm.
