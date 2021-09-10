The Town of Geraldine has issued the following proclamation in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. It was drafted by councilman Larry Lingerfelt and is presented as written:
A Mayoral Proclamation for a Day of 9/11 Remembrance, 2021
A PROCLAMATION
It has been written that a society can be judged by whom it accords hero status. Recently, in America, we rightly honor medical professionals who continue to risk their own health to preserve the health of others. Take a long moment and reflect to the events of 20 years ago this week to the attacks of 9/11 and consider the uncommon bravery of those everyday heroes: the firemen, the policemen, the passengers of Flight 93, and the heroic struggles of the victims to survive and their efforts to save others. There are countless incidents from that time in which ordinary people accomplished extraordinary acts in the face of unbelievable dangers. For example, it can be fairly stated that the passengers of Flight 93, by sacrificing themselves, saved the US Capitol building from certain destruction.
As happens with the passage of time, we have reached a point in history where a significant number of Americans do not have a first-hand acquaintance with the terror attacks of 9/11. We should all take the time to refresh our collective memory of those terrible events and our national response to them. Think of the spontaneous outburst of national unity as the disparate elements of American society pulled together in response to that tragedy. In these turbulent times, we could all try to live up to the example set by the 9/11 heroes as they gave all for their duty to their countrymen without regard to any other factors. There is no greater way to honor these heroes than to emulate their spirit of service.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, CHUCK ABLES, Mayor of the Town of Geraldine, with unanimous support of the town council, do hereby proclaim 9.11.21 as a day of remembrance for those who served the needs of others so valiantly and so selflessly 20 years ago this week. Let us daily strive to live the model of service shown to us by their sacrifice.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventh day of September, in the year of our Lord, two thousand twenty-one.
