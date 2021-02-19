The town park in Sardis City where local families and athletes enjoy outdoor activities and recreation is growing thanks to a new land deal recently approved by the city council.
On Monday, Feb. 15, the council announced it had purchased a 11.2-acre plot of land in the city that adjoined both the park and the city’s workshop. Though he could not disclose the exact amount spent to purchase the land, Mayor Russell Amos said he felt the town got a good deal, and best of all, the council didn’t have to borrow any money.
Amos said the plot will be filled in and leveled off in the weeks to come. Though no definite plans have been made as to what might go on the land, he said it could be something like a gymnasium or more ball fields.
In other business, the council:
• Purchased a new 2018 Ford Explorer to replace one that was recently totaled in a driving accident.
• Bid $7,800 on a John Deere lawn mower for the street department
• Approved repairs made to the fire department, which totaled less than $2,000, Amos said.
• Went into an executive session to discuss the hiring of a new assistant city clerk.
• Approved placing a camera and weather station at town hall for the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA to monitor weather conditions. Sardis City would be responsible for only the internet connection, and the EMA would provide the camera and other equipment needed.
