By DANIEL TAYLOR
The Reporter
After struggling to adapt to new procedures and guidelines due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English said things are starting to settle into place.
“After that first week of navigating through transitioning from traditional [learning] to remote and back from remote to traditional, once that ‘shock and awe’ [wore off], I guess you could say we’ve kind of settled in.”
English said he was pleased at how the schools have handled dealing with the virus and kept the number of cases relatively low.
“When you look at the numbers of positive cases, 0.29% of the entire student population is not a bad percentage,” English said. “One positive case is one too many, but I feel really good where we are and where we’re going.”
According to the last case report released by the system Friday, 15 students and five teachers had tested positive for COVID-19. Approximately 192 students were having to take remote learning classes.
Under the system’s current COVID-19 policy, any student who exhibits symptoms associated with the virus is sent home to remote learning for 14 days as well as any other student who he may have come into direct contact with.
Though the school can not force a symptomatic student to get tested for COVID-19, English said it does “strongly encourage” doing so. If the symptomatic student received a negative test result, then he and any other student that came into contact with him could return to class even within the 14-day period. However if the symptomatic student does not get a test, non-symptomatic students who had to be incidentally quarantined would have to wait the full 14 days to return to school even if they personally tested negative due to the incubation period of the virus, according to Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs Tim Tidmore.
