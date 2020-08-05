The Marshall County Legislative Delegation recently contributed funding for the Liberty Learning Foundation to continue efforts in all the school systems in Marshall County.
Liberty Learning helps schools teach crucial lessons in civics, character, financial literacy and social studies despite school budget cuts. By reaching students at an early reinforcement and retention touch point, the goal is to prepare students to become more engaged citizens. Approximately 3,500 students will benefit from this program in Albertville, Arab, Boaz, Guntersville and Marshall County School Systems.
“Students learning the role that they as citizens play in the history and future of the United States is vitally important to our democracy,” Sen. Clay Scofield said.
The Liberty Learning Foundation, a 501©3 non-profit, was founded in October 2010 to bring strong lessons of “civic character and civic responsibility” to students throughout Alabama school systems. The civic education programs and live experiences improve child, community and country by providing groundbreaking resources, training teachers, mobilizing volunteers and orchestrating emotionally charged events to teach, inspire and empower our Next Great Americans.
