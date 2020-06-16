MONTGOMERY— The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is requesting information on broadband internet access and speed from Alabama residents and businesses.
Alabamians are encouraged to take the speed survey at alabama.speedsurvey.org to help the state locate gaps in broadband service. The information gathered will be used for planning efforts to help fill those gaps.
ADECA administers the Broadband Alabama program, which includes the Broadband Accessibility Fund which was created by the Alabama Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey. It was created to assist broadband providers in extending high-speed internet service for households, businesses and community anchors in unserved areas of the state or in areas lacking minimum threshold service.
Many Alabama homes and businesses are likely receiving less than the current federal definition of broadband service, which is 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and three Mbps upload speed. The information gathered from the speed survey will help pinpoint the specific areas that lack this coverage. Your address will not be made public and the information will be used solely for the state’s planning efforts.
