Shepherd’s Cove Hospice welcomed a new face to its leadership team last month when Erin Stevens joined the agency as chief relations officer.
In her new role, Stevens oversees communication, public relations and community outreach initiatives, as well as fundraising through the Shepherd’s Cove Foundation.
Stevens has a bachelor’s degree in human resources and a master’s in marketing and communications. Hailing originally from Nashville, Tennessee, she and her husband, Todd, have been married for 25 years. They have three sons.
“I have been searching high and low for a career that combines my educational background, professional experience, and my heart for ministry,” Stevens said. “At Shepherd’s Cove, I have found my calling. I look forward to meeting and serving this great community.”
Stevens brings unique skills and experience to her new role. She founded a Nashville nonprofit to fight human trafficking, formerly hosted her own radio show, and authored the book How to Pick Up a Stripper and Other Acts of Kindness. Todd is currently the lead pastor at Mount Vernon Church in Columbus, Miss.
“We are very excited to have Erin on our team,” said Rhonda Osborne, CEO of SCH. “Her experience combined with her vibrant personality, contagious enthusiasm, and compassionate heart make her a perfect fit for the job, our agency and this community.”
Anyone interested in learning more about how they or their business can join the mission of Shepherd’s Cove can contact Stevens at 256-891-7724 or estevens@shepherdscove.org.
Shepherd’s Cove Hospice walks with families and individuals of all ages as they journey through end of life and the stages of grief, helping them understand what to expect and bringing peace, comfort, and hope. SCH is a trusted leader in exceptional hospice care and grief support tailored to the patient’s needs, whether at their bedside or in our short-term care facility that offers a peaceful, home-like atmosphere.
