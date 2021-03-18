This is the final week to pre-register children for First Class Pre-K for Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K.
Online pre-registration applications are available online at https://alprek.asapconnected.com.
Enrollment is open to all children age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2021, who are residents of the state of Alabama.
Complete the pre-registration form and submit birth certificate and proof of residence. Proof of residence may include a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage. Public school sytem pre-k programs may have zoning requirements that determine eligibility to attend a program at a particular school. There is no registration fee for the program.
Upon enrollment, a child’s immunization record must be provided.
No child will be denied participation on basis of sex, income, race, color, national origin or disability.
For more information, log onto www.children.alabama.gov and see pre-registration under First Class Pre-K.
Acceptance is strictly through a random drawing to be held virtually on April 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. on the AKPK Facebook page.
Parents/guardians will be notified by email beginning on April 2, 2021.
