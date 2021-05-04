The Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Payne will host its 27th annual fundraising dinner theater event in June.
The featured play is “Southern Hospitality.”
The annual fundraiser if typically held in February but was postponed due to COVID-19. “Southern Hospitality” is good, clean family entertainment and is guaranteed for an evening of un and laughter, said CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley.
The event will be held June 3-5, June 7, and June 10-12 at the Ft. Payne First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center at 206 Grant Ave., NW.
Doors open at 6:05 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $35 each for front row; $30 for the second row; and $25 each for all other rows. Tables are also available for reservation.
Contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 256-997-9700 to reserve seats and tickets.
