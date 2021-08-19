In February of this year, Guntersville resident and animal lover Natalie Burwick approached Dr. Chuck Young at the Guntersville Animal Hospital and Surgery Center and offered to coordinate rescue efforts for animals that have been picked up by Guntersville’s animal control department, in an attempt, to save as many of those lives as possible. Dr. Young and his staff graciously accepted that offer. Since that time, they’ve rolled up their sleeves, got to work and have collaboratively saved 100 animals.
Dr. Young and his staff have been most accommodating and have shown great interest in learning about rescue work, Burwick said.
“Additional staff time, expense and surgical work has graciously been provided by Young and I am most grateful for his partnership,” she said.
The saving of 100 lives in 5 months could not have been possible without the support of local no kill rescue organizations, Burwik said, which includes:
A New Leash on Life, Huntsville
Felines and Canines Rescue Center, Owens Crossroads
Southern Skies Labrador Rescue, Arab
God’s Feral Felines, Arab
PetSense Store, Hampton Cove
Anyone who would like to help with this lifesaving work can donate to any of these rescues or reach out directly and offer to volunteer or foster. Foster homes, donations and volunteers are crucial needs. Guntersville Animal Hospital is recruiting potential kitten foster homes for short term fostering. If interested in fostering a kitten for an average of two weeks, call 256-582-1630.
“Fostering will help us save even more lives,” Burwick said.
Guntersville Animal Hospital also does pet adoptions.
“An extremely helpful task for community members would be to like and share Guntersville Animal Hospital and Surgery Center’s Facebook page to help get the word out about dogs and cats that are in need of an adoptive home,” she said.
Burwick encouraged pet owners to have their animal spayed or neutered to help control the population of animals without a home. She also encouraged pet owners to consider having their pet microchipped and to be aware that allowing dogs to run loose is against the law.
“Responsible pet ownership is the only way to prevent needless deaths,” she said.
