Ralph Curtis Battles was Marshall County’s first casualty of World War II. He went missing in action in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Battles, 25, was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma. His family got word earlier this month that his remains had been positively identified, after almost 80 years of being missing.
Niece Susan Wise said this week that the family is tentatively planning a service once the remains are returned. They will meet with a U.S. Navy officer soon to talk more about the details. They hope the service can be held maybe in late June.
The service will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. A stone bearing Battles’s name is already in the cemetery there. It reads, “Curtis Battles, June 7, 1916-Dec. 7, 1941, In memory of our son who lost his life in World War II at Pearl Harbor.”
Wise said there are 10 or 12 of Battles’s relatives buried at Hillcrest, including his parents and some siblings. So it will be a true homecoming when his remains are returned.
“We know there will be some somber moments in the service, but we want it to be a celebration too,” Wise said.
The family is overjoyed with the news of Battles being identified.
The nieces don’t know a whole lot about him. The family never much talked about him or what had happened to him.
“I think it was just their generation,” Wise said. “They’d been through the Depression and World War II. I think they internalized a lot of their feelings.”
What the family does know about Battles is about a life of hopes, dreams and plans cut too short. In one letter home, Battles wrote that he was engaged to be married.
“I have that letter,” Wise said. “He says he is engaged to Nell. But we don’t know who Nell was.”
Wise says she feels blessed to have come up in the family she grew up in. The cousins are still very close and they get along well.
“There won’t be any drama or disagreement as we plan this service,” she said. The important thing is that Curt is coming home at long last.
When the Navy first called, it was Sheila Roden who got the call. She called Wise, who then called others.
“Everyone I have told, there has been a pause after I told them,” Wise said. “It’s like it has to sink in a little bit. Then their reaction is always the same. They say, ‘That’s awesome!’”
It was actually a volunteer with the Navy who contacted the family first for names and numbers in case a positive identification was made.
Wise called her back after getting word that Battles had been identified.
“It just occurred to me that she does all this work and I doubt she hears back very often the results,” Wise said. “I wanted her to know and that we appreciated her.”
The call came at a good time for that volunteer. She shared that she’d had a rough day and Wise’s call had made her day.
“She was so happy for our family,” Wise said.
For now, Wise said, it is a matter of getting a date from the Navy on when the remains will be returned.
“We will work backwards from there once we have that date,” she said.
