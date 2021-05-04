The Shepherd’s Cove Hospice board of directors announced today that Stormy Dismuke was appointed the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Dismuke will succeed current CEO, Rhonda Osborne, effective March 1, 2022.
Dismuke, RN, MSN, CRNP, brings over 24 years of clinical experience to the role. She currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer at Shepherd’s Cove.
”I have been blessed to be a part of this organization for the majority of my career,” Dismuke said. “I have been able to work in a variety of roles within the organization during my 21 years here, and I feel that working in multiple areas has equipped me to take on the CEO position.”
Osborne remains as acting CEO until she retires in February 2022. Dismuke assumes the new role in March 2022.
“Rhonda has played a critical role in shaping our organization, and to be able to train directly with her for the next 10 months will be an opportunity few are afforded when stepping into a role as important as this,” Dismuke said.
Osborne has served as the CEO since 1995 but has worked at Shepherd’s Cove for 32 years. She began her tenure at SCH in 1989 as the first full-time bedside nurse. As CEO, she oversaw a major expansion of available services and the construction of the acclaimed Inpatient Unit on Martling Road in Albertville.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice for 26 years, and I am incredibly proud of everything our organization has accomplished together,” said Osborne. “I have placed Stormy in critical positions as she grew with hospice. I am confident in her regulatory, clinical and administrative knowledge, her abilities and, most importantly, her passion for outstanding hospice care and our team. These attributes will assist Stormy to lead Shepherd’s Cove through the next chapter.”
The search for a new CEO began in January of 2021 and garnered nationwide interest in the position.
“Stormy is a passionate and strategic leader. I am excited about the future of Shepherd’s Cove with her at the helm,” said Jamie Gore, President of SCH Board of Directors.
“Shepherd’s Cove Hospice is a trusted leader in providing exceptional care tailored to patients’ needs, and I know we will continue to do important work that is valued by our community under her leadership,” Gore continued.
Starting as an on-call nurse in 1999, Dismuke has served as a nurse case manager, Compliance Director, Home Care Director and Inpatient Unit Clinical Director. She has served as the Chief Nursing Director since 2011. Prior to her employment at Shepherd’s Cove, she was employed as a nurse at Marshal Medical Center South.
“I look forward to seeing Stormy continue to foster community through the mission of SCH to provide with a servant’s heart, exceptional individualized care for those coping with end-of- life issues,” Osborne said.
Dismuke, a graduate of the UAB’s Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner program, serves on the Advisory Council on Palliative Care and Quality of Life for the state of Alabama and has served on advisory boards for Marshall Medical Centers and several colleges including Jacksonville State University.
As a regular speaker on hospice and palliative care topics, Dismuke’s record echoes that of current CEO Osborne.
“I am humbled to be chosen as the next CEO for Shepherd’s Cove Hospice,” Dismuke said “Since beginning my tenure here in 1999, I have developed a love and passion for the mission of caring for terminally ill patients. I want to continue the work started years ago by a small group of volunteers who saw the vision of what hospice could provide to our community. This mission has been moved forward with the current CEO, Rhonda Osborne. I am excited to continue this work and serve our community.”
