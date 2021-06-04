Being raised in a family with deep roots in law enforcement made the decision to become a policeman easy for Michael Abercrombie.
The longtime Boaz Police Department Chief Investigator was named the new assistant chief to replace Walter “Little John” Colbert who recently retired.
“I’m going to miss being out on the road every day and being part of the immediate response,” Abercrombie said. “But I am looking forward to the new challenges of this job.”
Abercrombie’s father, Roy, retired from the Boaz Police Department. His brother, Tim, is a retired officer with the Albertville Police Department.
“I’ve been raised up in it,” Abercrombie said. “I’ve been on the Boaz Police force for 21 years, the last 11 in investigations.”
He has a wife, and three children – a son and two daughters - ranging in age from 15 to 21 years old.
While Abercrombie is settling into his new role with the police department, Chief Josh Gaskin said he and Abercrombie will work together to review existing policies and procedures for any needed updates and changes.
“This is my second week on the job,” Abercrombie joked. “I haven’t gotten anything in mind right off hand to change yet.”
Gaskin said Abercrombie will have a wide variety of duties, including assisting with budgeting, inventory, personnel and training. He will also handle speaking engagements, when requested.
“Him having served in investigations will give him a lot to talk about,” Gaskin said. “He’ll be able to speak about all aspects of police work.”
Gaskin said Abercrombie will have “a lot to do,” but expects him to settle into his new role easily.
“I told him when you are having a good day here, you won’t get anything better,” Gaskin said. “But when you have a bad day, there isn’t anything worse.”
Abercrombie will still respond to calls if the need arises.
“God forbid there is a school shooting or something,” Gaskin said. “With us being a smaller department, everyone responds when the need arises. Everyone has to pitch in and do what is needed when it is needed.”
Abercrombie also serves as the department’s chaplain, putting together a regular devotion he share with offices by email and posts on the department’s Facebook page.
“It’s tough to get a lot of the guys in off the road for an organized meeting every day,” Abercrombie. “Frankly, I get a good response from the online way of doing this.”
Gaskin said having a chaplain on staff is good for morale of fellow officers. The department currently boasts a roster of 27 sworn officers, including jailers, investigators and patrol officers, Gaskin said.
“It’s good to have him on hand,” Gaskin said. “He has a Bible and can offer comfort for inmates as well as for families who have had to call for help.”
