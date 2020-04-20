Local barbecuers Robert and Lynn Entrekin, owners of Spices Catering and Smokehouse in Boaz, have a passion for cooking and competing, which is how they were able to land the Award of Excellence from the National BBQ and Grilling Association, winning second place in 2018 and 2020 in the snack category with their popular Smokehouse Crackers.
“We’re very excited about that,” Lynn Entrekin said. “Being recognized by a national organization, that means a lot for us being a small business here in Alabama.”
The Entrekins got their start in the barbecue world in 1993 with a cookoff in Guntersville for the American Cancer Society.
“We were dared by some friends of ours to enter it,” she said. “We did, and we won. It just kind of lit a fire for us as far as competitions go, and we discovered we loved competing.”
Lynn Entrekin said they began to enter more competitions and started branching out into offering catering services for charity and fundraising events. Soon, people began asking them if they would cater private parties. Now in it’s 18th year, Lynn said the catering business has grown beyond what she ever imagined.
“Culinary cook offs and competitions are a passion of ours, and it kind of opened a lot of doors for us,” she said.
According to the Spices website, the food service has served more than 10,000 troops returning from service and has also been involved in disaster relief, working with different organizations to help provide millions of meals to victims of hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters.
Although Lynn said she still loves catering, she plans to retire from that part of the business by the end of the year and focus on selling the Smokehouse Crackers, which have become a breakout hit for the business.
In 2015, after fulfilling a big catering order, Lynn Entrekin said it took her a few days of rest to fully recover. It was then she knew her days of catering full time were numbered.
“I told Robert, I’d really like to find something else to do,” Lynn Entrekin said. “I don’t want to be 60 years old and still catering, even though I love it.”
She said her husband told her to “start selling those crazy crackers.”
What began as a side item the Entrekins sold to other barbecues at competitions has grown into the major part of their business. Since 2016, the crackers have spread to shelves across Sand Mountain and beyond, including seven states and close to 150 locations, but each one is made locally in Boaz.
“The cracker is the No. 1 selling salty snack above chips, above pretzels and above nuts,” she said.
Spices had already started winding down its catering operation with plans to discontinue it completely after the summer when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut many businesses down.
“Robert said, ‘Watch what you pray for because God will definitely bring it forth,’ and he did because [the coronavirus] completely shut out catering business,” Lynn Entekin said. “But on the other hand, the crackers are booming right now, which is just kind of freaking us out.”
Now the official snack of Bama-Q TV, Lynns said the crackers have been flying off the shelves as people stock up for quarantine, so much so that they’ve had trouble keeping up with orders. The business is still growing — Lynn said they recently opened 13 new accounts in Tennessee and plan to do more once stay-at-home restrictions ease.
“If tough times now for everybody,” she said. “We have so many friends right now in the [industry] that are hurting.”
One of Spices main concerns during the shutdown has been with taking care of its employees and making sure it gets whatever assistance it can from the government, Lynn Entrekin said.
Spices plans to debut a new barbecue flavor of cracker later this year, which may be a better option for customers who aren’t a fan of the heat, Lynn said. After fulfilling the remaining catering contracts for the year, Lynn said Spices will still do catering on a limited basis for fundraising and charity events as needed.
“God has blessed us,” she said. “We’re excited about where this is going to take us. We’re looking forward to it.”
