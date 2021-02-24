Due to the frigid, icy weather last week, the Albertville Board of Education was forced to reschedule its regular meeting a couple times, ultimately gathering on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18.
Superintendent Boyd English gave an update on the schools COVID-19 cases reporting there were only four cases of students and four among teachers at that time. As of Feb. 24, that number has been cut in half with two cases reported for students and just one case among teachers.
He said the schools are working on post-COVID event planning, which includes sporting events as well as high school prom.
In other business, the board:
Welcome Andy Jones as the new Executive Director of Federal Programs.
Approved the minutes from the Jan. 19 and Feb. 5, 2021 meetings
Approved the revenues from February 2021 fundraisers
Approved deletions for February 2021
Approve the following personnel items:
A. Employment
Bradley Pounds, physical education teacher at AMS, new hire,
updated effective date to March 1, 2021. This is a correction to the Feb.
5, 2021, board meeting to update his effective date from March 8, 2021, due
to his current system release date being earlier.
B. Supplements
1. Bradley Pounds, assistant head varsity football coach effective Aug. 1,
2021 with $500 monthly extended duties, updated effective date to March 1,
2021. This is a correction to the Feb. 5, 2021 Board meeting to update
his effective date from April 1, 2021 due to his current system release date
being earlier.
2. Bradley Pounds, offensive coordinator varsity football, effective Aug. 1, 2021, with $500 monthly extended duties, updated effective date to March 1, 2021. This is a correction to the Feb. 5, 2021, Board meeting to update his effective date from April 1, 2021, due to his current system release date being earlier.
C. Other
1. Jacob Davis, to work as a spring sports gate worker, at $12.50 per hour paid by
AMS, effective Feb. 17, 2021 through April 30, 2021.
2. Kristi Scott, to work as a spring sports gate worker, at $12.50 per hour paid by
AMS, effective Feb. 17, 2021 through April 30, 2021.
3. Jared Beasley, to work as a spring sports gate worker, at $12.50 per hour paid by
AMS, effective Feb.17, 2021 through April 30, 2021.
4. Carla Fleming, to work as a spring sports gate worker, at $12.50 per hour paid by
AMS, effective Feb. 17, 2021 through April 30, 2021.
5. Brian Harris, worked as a math lab tutor, $20 per hour (24 hours total) for the
dates of Oct. 1, 2020 through Nov.13, 2020, pay retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020.
Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Orlando Argote, independent contract, to provide his services as an AHS assistant boys soccer coach, to be paid and not to exceed $1,200 by Board of Education, effective Feb. 17-May 28.
2. Elisabet Zavala Luna, independent contract, to provide her services as a gate worker for AHS girls soccer, to be paid $10 per hour not to exceed $1,500 by AHS, effective Feb. 17-May 28.
3. Jerald Bailey Jr., independent contract, to provide his services as a Group Trumpet Lesson Teacher, to be paid and not exceed $5,000 by AHS Band, effective Feb. 17, 2021 through Dec. 17, 2021.
4. Lori Bailey, independent contract, to provide her services as a group oboe lesson teacher and private instrument lesson teacher, to be paid and not exceed $5000 by AHS Band, effective Feb. 17, 2021 through Dec. 17, 2021.
5. Teresa Andres, independent contract, to provide her services as Assistant Girls Soccer Coach, to be paid and not exceed $1,200 by Board of Education, effective March 1, 2021 through May 28, 2021.
6. Taylor Gwaltney, independent contract, to provide his services for AHS Boys and Girls Soccer in assisting the goal keepers, to be paid and not exceed $600 from AHS Soccer, effective March 1, 2021 through May 28, 2021.
Approved the financials for January 202: $8,939,464.82 in revenues and $4,595,920.05 in expenses.
Approved fundraisers for February 2021.
Approved the use of Recycling Solutions from Springville, Tennessee, to pick up and recycle our electronics. Recycling Solutions will sanitize computer hard drives and send back certificates once that has been completed. This will be done at no charge to the school system.
Approved the renewal of a bid for busses with Southland Transportation Group under the same terms and conditions as the 2019 contract. Each 2022 Type “C” IC school bus will cost $89,458,40.
