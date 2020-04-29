The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t keep Albertville Chamber of Commerce from naming its annual Administrative Professional of the Year.
Geneva McClendon, of Gilbert & Baugh Ford, received the honor for her 28 years of service with the dealership.
“We are sad we could not have our annual Administrative Professional’s Luncheon this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We had the event planned out,” said Albertville Chamber of Commerce President Stan Witherow.
“First, a beautiful location at the Venue of First Baptist Church Albertville, then a wonderful meal provided by Santa Fe Cattle Co., and an accomplished speaker, Neeysa Biddle, to encourage and motivate the attendees. All this provided by our generous Presenting Sponsors, OK Foods, and Santa Fe Cattle Co. and our Spotlight Sponsors, MUB, Brindley’s Family Pharmacy, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, and Rehab Select. We certainly appreciate their support of this event in our community.
“However, despite not having our luncheon we still received numerous nominations for the Administrative Professional of the Year.”
McClendon has worked with Gilbert & Baugh Ford for over 28 years and is considered a foundational member of the team, Witherow said.
“She has helped sculpt the operations of this business to ensure our success and growth each year,” said Gilbert & Baugh owner Randy Baugh.
“Without her knowledge and leadership amongst her peers and others within the business, we simply couldn’t operate. Her attitude and approach to her role here is instrumental to our dealership’s success daily.”
