The Mountain Valley Arts Council is going forward with plans for its 2020 Fall Concert Series.
The concerts are held every Thursday night at Errol Allan Park at 390 Gunter Avenue and run from 6:30-8:30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to have the spring concert series.
The series will start Sept. 24 and run for six weeks, with the final concert on Oct. 29. The concerts are free. Attendees are asked to bring their friends and chairs to enjoy the evening.
Food trucks will be on site, and local restaurants will be available for food and beverage needs.
Here’s the line-up of performers:
Sept. 24 - Tequila Falls
Oct. 1 - Jed Eye
Oct. 8 - TTN
Oct. 15 - Bonaires
Oct. 22 - Joe Cagle
Oct. 29 - Emily Joseph
In case of rain, Lisa Baker at Baker’s on Main has graciously opened her venue at 336 Gunter Avenue for the concerts to perform (within current state guidelines at that time). Weather updates will be posted on the MVAC Facebook page.
Due to the unknown restrictions that may be in effect, please be prepared to bring a mask to wear it you are not able to keep a distance of at least six feet from other concert attendees.
