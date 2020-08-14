With the start of classes just over a week away for Albertville City Schools, the board of education has bolstered the teaching staff in preparation for a combined student body of traditional and virtual learners.
During a special called meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, the board designated 52 virtual curriculum specialists to handle the growing number of online students, which was at 1,080 at the time of the meeting.
Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs Timothy Tidmore recommended the board change its policy of allowing traditionally registered students to switch to virtual at any time to after a given grading period. Students will still have the option to register or switch to virtual learning up until the start of classes on Aug. 24. Once school starts, students will not be able to change to Virtual from Traditional until the end of the nine-week period.
Virtual students in grades seventh - 12th are scheduled to pick up their school materials and Chromebook the Albertville High School Lunchroom as follows:
Seventh grade - Friday, Aug. 14, 8-9 a.m.
Eighth grade - Friday, Aug. 14, 9-10 a.m.
Ninth grade - Friday, Aug. 14, 10-11 a.m.
10th grade - Monday, Aug. 17, 8-9 a.m.
11th grade - Monday, Aug. 17, 9-10 a.m.
12th grade - Monday, Aug. 17, 10-11 a.m.
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel items:
A. Resignation
1. William Craig Foshee, resigning as bus driver, effective Aug. 7, 2020.
B. Employments
1. Judson Proctor (3467), English Language Arts Teacher (pending
certification) at Albertville Middle School (replacing Stacie Wright), effective Aug. 12.
C. Supplement assignment
1. Patrick Callahan, assistant track coach at AHS, to be paid $1,893 with
$893 paid with AHS track funds, effective Aug. 12.
D. Other
1. Jonathan Campbell, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at
Albertville Intermediate School, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17- May 27, 2021.
2. Monica Roesner, to hold a daily math lab, not to exceed one hour per day, to
be paid $20 per hour, effective Aug. 24 - May 26, 2021.
3. Pamela Miller, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at Albertville Middle School to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17- May 27, 2021.
E. Virtual curriculum specialist supplement
1. Stephanie Taylor, virtual curriculum specialist for eighth grade physical education at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
2. Stacie Jarrett, virtual curriculum specialist for seventh grade physical education at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12,
2020 through May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
3. Carin Johnson, virtual curriculum specialist for eighth grade ELA at AMS, to
be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
4. Monica Roesner, virtual curriculum specialist for seventh grade Math at AMS,
to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
5. Pamela Miller, virtual curriculum specialist for eighth grade Social Studies at
AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
6. Melia Toney, virtual curriculum specialist for eighth grade Algebra I at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
7. Jessica Camp, virtual curriculum specialist for eighth grade Math at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12, 2020 through May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
8. Torrey Croft, virtual curriculum specialist for seventh grade social studies at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
9. Noel Fincher, virtual curriculum specialist for seventh grade ELA at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
10.Kriscenda Aaron, virtual curriculum specialist for eighth grade science at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
11.Lori Starnes, virtual curriculum specialist for eighth grade career prep at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
12.Kristin Elkins, virtual curriculum specialist for seventh grade science at AMS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
13.Taylor Chastain, virtual curriculum specialist for forensics at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
14. Bryan Crawford, virtual curriculum specialist for world history at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
15.Michael Brock Rutledge, virtual curriculum specialist for career prep A&B at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
16. Jeri Martin, virtual curriculum specialist for environmental science at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
17. Jeri Martin,virtual curriculum specialist for physical science at AHS, to be
paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12, 2020 through May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
18.Kendal Lacey, virtual curriculum specialist for ninth grade English at AHS,
to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
19. Amy Greer, virtual curriculum specialist for algebraic connections at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
20. Debra Hardin, virtual curriculum specialist for algebra II w/trig at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
21. Robert Gary Aycock, virtual curriculum specialist for vet science at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
22. Misty Thomas, virtual curriculum specialist for physical education at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
23. Misty Thomas, virtual curriculum specialist for Health at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
24. Gregg Lee, virtual curriculum specialist for Psychology/Sociology at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
25. Mary Leanne Killion, virtual curriculum specialist for human body structures at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
26. Stacey Turner, virtual curriculum specialist for sports and entertainment marketing at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
27.Stacey Turner, virtual curriculum specialist for buying and merchandising at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
28.Stacey Turner, virtual curriculum specialist for business finance at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
29. Paige Smith, virtual curriculum specialist for 12th grade English at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
30. Mattie Cofield, virtual curriculum specialist for hospitality and tourism at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
31. Mary Kathryn Mulkey, virtual curriculum specialist for geometry at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
32. Corey Kreiger, virtual curriculum specialist for U.S. history II at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
33. Mary Hambey, virtual curriculum specialist for algebra with finance at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
34. Jon David Cotten, virtual curriculum specialist for current events at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
35. Adam Amos, virtual curriculum specialist for chemistry at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
36. Moriah Miller, virtual curriculum specialist for advanced business technology applications at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
37.Barresa Adams, virtual curriculum specialist for IT fundamentals at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug.12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
38. Barresa Adams, virtual curriculum specialist for java programming at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
39. Anastasia Beasley, virtual curriculum specialist for multimedia publications at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
40. Canetha Beth Nixon, virtual curriculum specialist for foundation of health science at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
41. Jennifer Reed-Taunton, virtual curriculum specialist for Earth & SpaceScience at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
42. Jennifer Reed-Taunton,virtual curriculum specialist for anatomy and physiology at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
43. Samantha Searels, virtual curriculum specialist for U.S. government/economics at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
44. Curtis Blake Nelson,virtual curriculum specialist for U.S. history I at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
45. Matthew Whisenant, virtual curriculum specialist for agriscience at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug.12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
46. Lauren Bolding, virtual curriculum specialist for culinary I at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
47. Lauren Bolding, virtual curriculum specialist for culinary II at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
48. Eligio Leija, virtual curriculum specialist for Spanish I at AHS, to be paid
$250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
49. Erin Smith, virtual curriculum specialist for 10th grade English at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
50. Brittany McDonald, virtual curriculum specialist for English II at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
51. Janie Minor, virtual curriculum specialist for Biology at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
52. Cheryl Roberson, virtual curriculum specialist for Precalculus at AHS, to be paid $250 per course customized for virtual school, effective Aug. 12- May 28, 2021, paid from CARES Act.
Approved an independent contract with Donald Joseph Metz II to provide his services with assisting ninth grade football at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $1,500 from AHS TD Boosters, effective Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
Kristi Pair explained the grading process for the first semester, which will average grades from the first and second nine-week grading period. She said final exams for the 2020-2021 school year would be suspended with students doing classwork through the final day of each semester.
Held its second budget hearing for the 2021 fiscal year, which projects a starting fund balance on Oct. 1, 2020 of 21,073,421.34 and and ending fund balance on Sept. 1, 2021 of 20,313,561.92
The next board meeting is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.