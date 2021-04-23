Albertville City Schools has named its 2021 Teachers of the Year, honoring those educators who have gone above and beyond in caring for their students and others.
During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Board of Education showed a video where each teacher was recognized by Superintendent Boyd English and presented a $250 check from the ACS Foundation.
The 2021 Teachers of the Year are: Lauren Wood, of Albertville Kindergarten and pre-Kindergarten; Amanda Masters, of Albertville Primary School; Samantha Childers, of Albertville Elementary School; Lillie Johnson, of Albertville Intermediate School, Torrey Croft, of Albertville Middle School; and Caitlin Dickerson of Albertville High School.
Masters and Dickerson were also chosen to be the ACS elementary teacher of the year and secondary teacher of the year, respectively.
“We’re very proud of all of our teachers at Albertville City Schools for what they’ve done during an unprecedented time in public education, for pouring into the lives of our children,” English told The Reporter. “We’re extremely proud of all of those who have received recognition of Teacher of the Year as they represent not only their respective schools but our school system. We’re very proud of them.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes from the March16 meeting.
• Approved fundraiser revenues for April 2021.
• Approved deletions for April 2021.
• Approved the financials for March 2021, which had revenue of $12,077,515.12 and expenditures of $5,091,210.95.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirement/resignations:
1. Austin Harrell, resigning as Science teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2021.
2. Audree Carey, resigning as Choir teacher at AMS, effective June 2, 2021.
3. Matthew Whisenant, resigning as agriscience teacher at AHS, effective April 30, 2021.
4. Emma Livingston, resigning as English teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2021.
5. Caitlin Aldridge, resigning as Music teacher at AIS, effective July 1, 2021.
6. Vanessa Fowler, retiring as Principal at APS, effective July 1, 2021.
7. Jocelyn Claborn, resigning as Student Worker at ACS, effective April 30, 2021.
8. Carla Fleming, retiring as Family and Consumer Science teacher at AMS, effective July 1, 2021.
B. Supplement resignations
1. Whit Ratliff, resigning as an assistant football coach at AHS, effective April 1, 2021.
2. Kelsey Sims Luce, resigning from APS Leadership Team, effective June 1, 2021.
3. Amanda Langner, resigning from APS Leadership Team, effective June 1, 2021.
4. Felicia Adams, resigning from APS Leadership Team, effective June 1, 2021.
5. Misti Harding, resigning from APS Leadership Team, effective June 1, 2021.
C. Transfers
1. Widleine Pierre Charles, transferring from Special Education Aide to library aide at APS, effective July 28, 2021.
2. Ashleigh Brown, transferring from Intervention teacher to permanent kindergarten teacher at AKPK, effective July 28, 2021.
D. Employment
1. Allie Barron, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Amanda Masters), effective July 28, 2021.
2. Erin Rhoades, kindergarten special education teacher (temporary position to full time) at AKPK, effective July 28, 2021.
3. Briana Hollingsworth, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Sarah Gatewood), effective July 28, 2021.
E. temporary employment/transfer
1. Rebekah Woodall, transferring from elementary teacher to temporary
Intervention teacher at APS, effective July 28-June 1, 2022.
2. Ashley Neuschwander, temporary elementary teacher at APS (replacing
Rebekah Woodall), effective July 28-June 1, 2022.
3. Nancy Greer, transferring from migrant pre-K teacher to temporary
intervention teacher at AKPK, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
F. Supplement transfer
1. Jordan Armstrong, transferring from seventh grade volleyball coach to eighth grade
volleyball coach, effective April 21, 2021.
G. Supplement Assignments
1. Skylar Painter, 7th grade volleyball coach, effective April 21, 2021.
H. Contract
1. Vanessa Fowler, to provide her services as a consultant with human resources to assist with integrating procedures and policies for growth, to be paid $500 a day and not to exceed $15,000 by ACS funds, effective Aug. 1-Dec. 31, 2021.
I. Principal contract transfer
1. Callie Elizabeth Rigsby, transferring from principal at AKPK to principal at
APS, effective July 1, 2021.
J. Other
1. Award Heath Golden, the 2021 fiscal year agriscience extended school year contract
grant for 23 days at his daily rate of $271.67 not to exceed $6,248.41, effective June 11-July 15, 2021.
2. Award Allison Kincer, the 2021 fiscal year agriscience extended school year contract
grant for 30 days at her daily rate of $276.47 not to exceed $8,294.10, effective June 2- July 27, 2021.
3. Award Jared Beasley, the 2021 fiscal year agriscience extended school year contract
grant for 39 days at his daily rate of $250.94 not to exceed $9,786.66,
effective June 2-July 27, 2021.
4. Micheal Rutledge, teacher at AHS, to work as the Summer School Driver’s
Education teacher, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed $2,000, effective
June 7-July 2, 2021.
5. Callie Elizabeth Rigsby, P-4 literacy specialist supplement, to be paid $7,500, effective July 1, 2021.
Gladden asked about the contract listed under item H, Vanessa Fowler, who is retiring, to provide services as a consultant with Human Resources. English said the school system needs a consultant to assist its HR department with integrating policies and procedures to hire the most qualified candidates.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Chris Moore, independent contract, to provide group instruction to the front ensemble, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS band funds, effective May 24-May 28, 2021.
2. Taylor Hudock, independent contract, to provide instruction to the front ensemble during drum camp, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS band funds, effective May 24-May 28, 2021.
3. Lacy Blalock, independent contract, to provide group instruction for colorguard, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS band funds, effective May 24-May 28, 2021.
4. Connie Clark, independent contract, to provide instruction to JV volleyball team camp, to be paid and not exceed $1,800 by AHS volleyball funds, effective July 12-July 13, 2021.
5. Jeffory Morgan, independent contract, to provide lawn care services in the AIS courtyard, to be paid $25 per service not to exceed $2,000 by AIS funds, effective April 21- Dec. 31, 2021.
6. Donald Walker, independent contract, to provide painting services to paint murals at AES, to be paid $2,000 not to exceed $15,000 by AES funds, effective April 21- Sept. 30, 2021.
7. James Seymour, independent contract, to provide sound services for AHS 2021 Graduation ceremony, to be paid and not exceed $1,750 by BOE funds, effective May 21, 2021.
8. Christopher Sherman, independent contract, to provide instruction to bass drum line, to be paid and not exceed $750, by AHS band funds, effective May 24-May 28, 2021.
• Approved the low bid as submitted by Covington Flooring of $42,535.00, for the sanding and finishing of the existing gym wood floors at Albertville High School.
• Approved the following out-of-state trips: The Albertville High School Band will travel to Orlando, Florida from March 20-25, 2022, to perform in the Universal Studios Parade.The Albertville High School FCCLA Club will also travel to Orlando from April 29 to May 4, 2022 to compete in a cooking competition and participate in hospitality training.
• The Albertville High School Band will also travel to Orlando from March 20-25, 2022, to perform in the Universal Studios Parade.
• Approved a resolution that allows the superintendent or the chief financial officer to purchase the property at 8379 U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville for $586,995 and to execute all documents necessary to close on the property. Gladden asked if the building was ready to move in or if there would be additional remodeling involved. English said the building would need some cosmetic additions, like new carpet and a ramp added to the front entrance to be in compliance with ADA.
• Approved a revised 2021-22 Holiday Calendar for 12-month employees.
• Approved a revised agreement between ACS and Milestone Behavior Group, Inc. to increase the original sum of $25,000 for contracted services not to exceed $41.000.
• Accepted the Textbook Committee’s recommendation to adopt all Math textbooks on the state approved list. Boardmember Rory Colvin asked how the new textbooks would be different from what we are currently using. Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Kristi Pair said the committee process is meant to ensure vertical alignment with current math standards.
• Approved the changes to the following policies as presented for first reading at the March 16, 2021, regular board meeting:
1. Policy 5.9.3 revision allows ACS to be in compliance with FMLA statutes.
2. Policy 6.1.2 Students - Students Admission to School
Gladden asked if City of Albertville employees included MUB employees. He also asked how the Out of District policy would affect our current Out of District students. English said MUB employees were considered City of Albertville Employees. As far as the current out of district students, they would be grandfathered in but would have to follow policy and procedures in place.
• Presented the following policy and policy revisions for first reading to be approved at the called board meeting on Friday, April 30:
1. Revision (wording change) to Policy 6.10.2 (6.10.2.1 & 6.10.2.2) Anti-Harassment, Violence and Threats of Violence
2. New Policy 6.24 (6.24.1-6.24.10) Supervision of Low Risk Juvenile Sex Offenders
• Approved a two-year extension of the superintendent contract with Dr. Boyd English, with a 5% salary increase. This will extend his contract to June 30, 2024, effective immediately. English thanked the board for the honor to serve as ACS Superintendent, and for their leadership and vision through these tough times. He thanked Vanessa Fowler for what she has done during her time at APS. He stated she is leaving a legacy after 37 years in education. He recognized Beth Rigsby, who serves on the Literacy Task Force at the state level and who has agreed to transfer to APS as the new principal.
• Pair gave an overview of the detailed process of the Math Textbook adoption
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.