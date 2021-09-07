Tyson Foods has announced that its Albertville and Gadsden facilities are increasing wages in their processing plant operations for hourly production workers at both plants, along with maintenance workers at the Gadsden facility. The wage increase is effective at both operations on September 5, 2021.
The new starting wages for production are $15.00 per hour, a $2.50 increase from the previous wages. Additionally, there is an increase in shift differential for 2nd and 3rd shifts to $2.00 per hour, a $1.70 increase at Gadsden and a $1.60 increase at Albertville. The Gadsden facility is offering a $2,000 new hire bonus broken down into three payments: $500 upon completion of 90 days, $500 upon completion of 180 days and $1,000 upon completion of 1 year of employment. Current team members also receive a referral bonus broken down into the same amounts for each new team member they refer who completes 90 days, 180 days and 1 year of employment. The Albertville plant is also offering a referral bonus totaling $2,000 for all active team members for each new team member they refer.
Gadsden has also increased the starting wages for its maintenance and refrigeration team members. The new maintenance starting rate is $18.40 per hour, a $1.35 increase, and tops out at $26.29 for qualifying maintenance team members. The refrigeration starting rate is now $20.24 per hour, a $1.48 increase, topping out at $28.92 for qualifying team members. The $2.00 per hour shift premium is also in effect for 2nd and 3rd shift maintenance and refrigeration.
Tyson team members are eligible for benefits including medical, dental, vision, and prescription benefits, 401(k) and participation in Tyson’s employee stock purchase plan as well as a number of voluntary coverage options. An attendance bonus is available for qualifying team members, paid out monthly.
“We’re extremely proud of the efforts being made by Tyson Foods to invest in our team members” said Clint Graves, Albertville Plant Manager, Tyson Foods. “This wage increase is just another way in which we’re able to say thank you to our team members for the work they have done to feed the world.”
“Our team members are the key to our success,” said Slade Rolf, Gadsden Plant Manager, Tyson Foods. “Being able to invest in them and show our appreciation for the work they do every day is outstanding. This is a big step in the lives of our team members and for this facility.”
Tyson Foods strives to ensure team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful, such as regular training, a safe workplace, competitive compensation and benefits.
The health and safety of Tyson team members continues to be the company’s top priority. The Albertville and Gadsden facilities have taken extensive COVID-19 protection measures, including health screenings, face coverings and shields, temperature checks, workstation dividers and ongoing COVID-19 testing. The company has also been providing on-site coronavirus vaccinations and recently announced that all team members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov 1.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc., is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, United States, the company has 139,000 team members.
