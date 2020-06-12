Albertville High School student Ken Jones has been putting his extra free time during the pandemic shutdown to good use by becoming the school’s first student in nearly five years to earn the title of Microsoft Office Master.
“That makes me proud,” Jones said. “I’m just glad I was able to do something like that. Exceeds my own expectations.”
The 14-year-old had already completed certification in 2016 Microsoft Word and PowerPoint on campus while school was still in session. He went on to complete four more certification classes by himself in Excel, Excel Expert, Word Expert and Outlook. Overall, it took Jones roughly 10 months to achieve master status.
“Once I learned that we could [take the classes at home], I thought that I shouldn’t waste that good opportunity,” he said. “And I also wanted to do something productive over the summer.”
Having already achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America at the age of 13, Jones knows what hard work is all about. He said he had to study nearly every day for an hour in order to learn all the Microsoft programs had to offer and pass tests for certification.
Though he has a few years left in high school, Jones is already thinking about college and beyond. He said he plans to train as a mechanical engineer at either the University of Alabama or Auburn University and hopes his latest achievement will help him get a better job using his certification skills.
Jones said he’s looking forward to being back in the classroom next school year where he will continue to play the trombone for the school band and will serve as the sophomore class representative for the Future Business Leaders of America. Last year, he earned first place in the state in Introduction to Business Communications at an FBLA competition. He was also the freshman class president.
Jones said he plans to spend his summer practicing his trombone and running so he can join the cross-country team in the fall.
