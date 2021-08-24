Help the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department celebrate their 20th anniversary on Saturday.
From noon until 5 p.m., the VFD will host an afternoon of food, fun and entertainment, including music and cornhole games.
A LifeSouth blood drive will also be held.
Attendees are invited to tour the fire department facilities and meet the firemen.
Drawing will be held for a $500 prize. Tickets may be purchased at the event. Drawing will be at 3 p.m. and you need not be present to win.
The firehouse is located at 5915 Hustleville Road, Albertville.
Event organizers said rising COVID-19 numbers are concerning, but the event will go ahead as planned. Masks will be required.
About Alder Springs VFD
The VFD serves a community of 2,200, running all types of calls, including fire, medic and haz-mat,” said Chief James Edwards. “We run an average of 450 to 500 calls a year.”
The VFD boasts a roster of 30 volunteers manning two fire engines, two staff vehicles, a medic truck and a brush truck.
“We work with the community in providing knowledge about fire safety to prevent injury in the event of emergency,” Edwards said.
“We make it our personal mission to be there for the families within the community when they need us most. We are constantly working to stay up to date on fire safety with training exercises and courses.”
Monetary donations will be accepted during the event for use by the VFD to cover supplies, training and equipment costs.
More volunteer members are needed. During Saturday’s event, anyone interested in learning more about the VFD are welcome to talk to existing members and apply for a spot within the department, Edwards said.
Lending a helping hand
Prior to the anniversary celebration, a benefit motorcycle ride with classic cars and trucks will be held for Dewayne Allen.
Edwards said Allen was the first Alder Springs VFD chief.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the fire station with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Entrance fee is $20 per motorcycle, car or truck.
All the proceeds from the ride will go to Allen to help offset medical bills as he battles Stage 2 colon cancer. Edwards said Allen plans to attend the event. Masks will be required due to his health issues, Edwards said.
A 50/50 drawing will be held at noon with 50 % of the pot going to the lucky winner and the other 50% going to Allen.
