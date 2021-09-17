During a regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, the Geraldine Town Council approved its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Overall, the town projected an income of $1,650,781 for the upcoming year along with $1,485,240 of expenses. Compare that with $1,130,000 and $953,500 in income and expenses for last fiscal year, respectively.
The majority of the town’s expenses either stayed the same or decreased since last year. One notable exception was with capital outlay, which increased from $79,500 to $350,000. Mayor Chuck Ables told The Reporter that $275,000 of that money will go toward new lights at the Geraldine High School baseball and softball fields, and they expect to spend another $75,000 on a new Tee Ball field.
Payroll tax expenses also increased from $67,000 to $102,200; as did police wages, from $165,00 to $198,000; large equipment purchases for the police department, from $50,000 to $165,000; wages for the street department, from $37,440 to $41,600; and park vehicle expenses from $3,000 to $40,000.
Wages for the fire department decreased to $13,500 from $15,500 last year.
The town’s sales tax, which is its largest source of income, is projected to rise from $600,000 last year to $750,000 this year. That along with $106,629 from the American Rescue Act and a near $98,000 increase in surplus sales will help Geraldine its projects $520,781 increase income over last fiscal year.
Before approving the budget, Katie Condit of MDA Professionals Group presented the findings of an audit of the town’s finances from the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Condit said the audit found no irregularities and that the town was in a good financial position due to having little to no debt and increased assets.
• Approved the minutes from Sept. 7 work session.
• Approved the minutes from Aug. 23, special called meeting.
• Approved the minutes from Aug. 9 council meeting.
• Heard from Jennifer Lugo of Family Services of North Alabama.
• Announced a singing event at the Geraldine Town Park on Saturday, Oct. 9.
• Approved purchasing a radio ad regarding the Geraldine vs. Plainview football game for $150 that aired on 107.5 FM.
• Approved bills for August totaling $55,469.29.
