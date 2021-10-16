Boaz Police have promoted from within to fill the vacant police chief and assistant police chief’s slots.
Michael Hempel was appointed assistant chief on Oct. 8, replacing Michael Abercrombie who was appointed as police chief Sept. 13.
Former Police Chief Josh Gaskin resigned to take a job with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as an investigator in July after a 15-year career with the Boaz Police Department.
Hempel said he always dreamed of becoming a police officer.
“It is just something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “Since childhood I’ve always said I wanted to be a cop.”
He got his start with the Boaz Police in 2002 when he was hired as a jailer.
He worked his way through the ranks. In 2005 he was promoted to police officer and was sent to attend the Alabama Police Academy where he earned Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission certification.
From there, he spent several years as a police officer, before being promoted first to sergeant then captain.
“Maybe one day, if Chief Abercrombie retires or something, I might go for a chief’s position,” Hempel mused. “It’s something to consider in the future.”
Throughout his career, Hempel said many changes have come to the police department.
“The most obvious change has been in technology,” Hempel said. “Computers have changed everyone’s lives and impacted every job in some way, even since 2002.”
Hempel and his wife, Melisa, a registered nurse, have one daughter, 13, who is an 8th grader at Albertville Middle School.
Duties
An assistant police chief’s job is full of different responsibilities, Hempel said.
“Just about anything you can think of falls onto the assistant police chief’s plate.
“I take care of employee pay and their time. I look at policies and see if they need updating. I take care of fleet maintenance of all our police vehicles. I deal with the bills.
“You name it, I probably take care of it.”
Open door
Hempel said for now, he wants residents and employees to be heard.
“The main thing right now is I want the community to feel taken care of,” he said. “But I want our employees to feel that too. I want them to know they are going to be heard.
“I want anyone and everyone to always feel like they can come to me with any concern or issue they may have.”
Hempel said he is available by phone. Residents should call the police department’s non-emergency line at 256-593-6812 and ask for him specifically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.