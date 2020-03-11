Corley Elementary School in Boaz was among four different institutions recently selected as 2019 CLAS Schools of Distinction in State School Board District 6.
Each school was nominated for this award by its respective superintendent, according to Vic Wilson, executive director of CLAS. The distinction recognizes schools that serve as outstanding educational models for other schools in Alabama.
“Congratulations to these wonderful Alabama public schools,” Vic Wilson said in a statement. “The CLAS Schools of Distinction provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama. Further, the stakeholders at every School of Distinction are to be commended for striving for excellence daily.”
Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie was thrilled to see Corley Elementary among the top schools recognized by CLAS.
“We are so proud of the whole Corley Elementary School organization for being named a CLAS School of Distinction this year,” Haynie told The Reporter. “The faculty, staff, students and school leadership have worked extremely hard to make lasting improvements throughout their whole school organization. Corley’s ‘Be Who You A.R.R.G.H.’ program has been an outstanding addition to the school’s overall program. It is a great honor for one of our schools to be recognized statewide for some of the great things we have going on within our district.”
Other schools awarded within the district were Good Hope High School, Cullman County Schools; Pleasant Valley Elementary School, Calhoun County Schools; and West Elementary School, Cullman City Schools.
The schools will be recognized at a luncheon May 4, in Prattville, where the district’s CLAS Banner School will be announced.
The CLAS Banner School program was created in 2001 to recognize schools in Alabama that showcase outstanding programs and service to students. There were 189 schools nominated for the prestigious recognition.
