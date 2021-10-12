The Whole Backstage Community Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis, announce the upcoming 2021 Fall production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by Wes Rorex. Performances will be October 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees on October 24 and 31 at 2 p.m.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood Sci-Fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for almost 40 years.
The action centers on geeky Seymour Krelborn, who works at the aptly named Skid Row Florist, where he is secretly in love with his shy and awkward co-worker, Audrey. Naturally, her laughing-gas loving, explosive dentist boyfriend Orin, complicates the would-be couple with his unpredictable behavior.
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the creative geniuses behind Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and The Beast,” “Aladdin,” also collaborated to write the screenplay and compose the songs for “Little Shop of Horrors,” becoming one of the most popular shows in the world. After an incredible audience following grew from the original 1960 horror-comedy fantasy film, this off-Broadway musical stage version was developed in 1982 with several years run on Broadway and national and international tours. Then in 1986, a popular and successful movie adaptation of the quirky musical added to the remarkable history of this same outrageous story.
The tale opens in the early 1960’s with a three-girl doo-wop styled “Greek Chorus” harmonizing introductions with foreshadows that set the mood in this run-down New York City neighborhood. The meek floral assistant Seymour, stumbles across a new, strange breed of plant he names “Audrey II,” after his co-worker crush at the struggling shop. This bodacious R&B-singing floral carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour, as long as he keeps feeding it - blood. Over time, though, the scenario becomes disastrously complicated as Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!
The cast includes, by hometown, Guntersville: Denton Gillen as Seymour Krelborn; Kate Griffith as Chiffon-singing narrator; Aniah Havis as Ronette-singing narrator; Ty Evans as Crystal-singing narrator; Drew Hunter, Kevin Russell and Dax Stapler as Audrey 2 Puppeteers; April Russell and Kevin Russell as Skid Row Wino Ensemble; Kennedy Pickard as Choreographer;
• Arab: Ashleigh Harris as Audrey; Dana Bailey Jacobs as the Voice of Audrey 2; Tony Wildfong as Orin Scrivello DDS; Nathan Wilson as Customer; Caleb Godfrey as Bernstein; Avareeh Hallmark as Mrs. Luce; AnnaMarie D’Angelo as Mrs. Patricia Martin; Emma Hinote and Morgan Parker as Skid Row Wino Ensemble;
• Albertville: Thomas Breland as Mr. Mushnik; Gina Dendy Smith as Skid Row Soloist; Hannah Grace Yost as Skid Row Wino Ensemble; John Everett Brewer as Audrey 2 Puppeteer;
• Decatur: Brandon Kelley as WSKID Radio Announcer, and as Skip Snip.
General admission tickets are currently on sale for the October 22-31 performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” with prices: $12 for student ticket, $18 for senior adult, and $20 for an adult ticket. True to the script, this stage production contains mature comedic themes and innuendos. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office at during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.