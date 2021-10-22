A Grant man landed behind bars after a search warrant turned up two stolen vehicles and a large amount of methamphetamines.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and Grant Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Rice Road in Grant.
The residence is the home of Terry Loudermilk, 23.
During the search, deputies and officers discovered Loudermilk was in possession of a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck and a SeaRay boat with trailer.
At the time of his arrest, he was also in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine.
Loudermilk was charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts probation violation and trafficking methamphetamines.
He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under $560,000 in bond.
