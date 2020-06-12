The Geraldine Town Council met in person Monday, June 8, at the town hall for the first time since the pandemic shutdown began where it adopted on second reading a resolution to appoint election officers for the upcoming municipal election Aug. 25.
Resolution 2020-06-08 stated according to section 11-46-27 of the Alabama Code of 1975, the town must appoint election officers at least 15 days before an election where electronic ballot counters are used. The polling place must have at least one inspector and three clerks.
The council voted to appoint Robbie Richey as inspector, Vickie Satterfield as registration list clerk, Clyde Hasty as poll list clerk and Lindsay Wade as ballot clerk.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the June 2 work session.
• Approved the minutes from the May 11 council meeting.
• Discussed business license renewals. Ables said several businesses have yet to renew their licenses. The town uses Avenu Insights & Analytics to track business license information.
• Discuss the progress of purchasing property for a tee ball field. Ables said he was waiting to hear back from the land owners regarding price.
• Discussed the town’s splash pad, which opened for the season Monday at 11 a.m.
• Approving paying the bills totaling $17,607.90.
• During the time for public comment, a resident asked the mayor to go over the details of the upcoming municipal election in August. Ables said the first day to qualify is July 7 and the last is July 21. Candidates must pay a $50 fee if running for mayor, $25 for council.
• Discussed complaints made about the town’s water supply either being lacking or containing visible sediments. Councilman Jackie Rogers said he spoke with the Section water board, which said it had an issue with its new water tank not receiving enough volume. The sediments may have been chlorine deposits loosed in the system due to the lower volume of water, Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.