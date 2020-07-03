Braden Mosley was the valedictorian when the Class of 2020 graduated from Guntersville High Friday night. It’s pretty special for any individual being named the top student academically in his class.
But this night was extra special for the Mosley family.
Braden is the son of Mark and Amy Mosley. Dad Mark was the valedictorian of the Guntersville High class of 1986, meaning the Mosleys have a pretty special father-son valedictorian connection.
It was not something Braden set out to do and the family didn’t talk about it about it beforehand.
“It is cool now when you think about it but we never really talked about that until after the fact,” Braden said. “I know my parents and my family are proud of me as they are a big reason for my accomplishment.”
Mark said he might be just as excited that Braden picked his alma mater, Auburn University, for his college education. Braden is also going into engineering like his father, but a different type than Mark.
“Amy and I are very proud of Braden and his academic achievements, but what means the most to us is the character he displays,” Mark said. “He’s dependable, conscientious and self-motivated. He plays a major role on the media team at our church, Bethany Baptist Horton, and he’ll be greatly missed in those responsibilities when he leaves for college.”
Mark said Braden could’ve gone to college just about anywhere and he chose Auburn.
“Even though he is attending the engineering school, as did I, our paths will be quite different,” Mark said. “My degree was in electrical engineering, and I spent the majority of my career (now retired) with Intergraph and NVIDIA as an ASIC (computer chip) designer in the field of computer graphics hardware. Braden has decided to pursue the software side of engineering and is planning to be an applications designer. He’ll decide an area in which to specialize a little further down the road. I don’t think I’ll be much help to him in that field, but Amy and I look forward to seeing his future accomplishments.”
When he’s not studying or doing school work, he said he enjoys playing spots.
“ I enjoy anytime I am able to be on a basketball court or a golf course,” Braden said. “Basketball was the sport I grew up loving and now I am slowly, but surely, learning how to play golf. It is harder than it looks. Also, I always enjoy having a project to work on, whether that be just something I do for fun or part of my role in the media team at my church.”
Braden said he had many people to thank for his success.
“To ... Guntersville, thank you for the support you have shown over the years as there is no place I would rather call home.
“To my classmates, even though our high school careers were cut short, I enjoyed the time and memories we made together. Now it is our time to make a difference in our hometown.”
