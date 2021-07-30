STAFF REPORTS
Annual sign-ups for Marshall County Christmas Coalition are slated for Sept. 7-10.
Due to COVID-19, changes have been made to the process.
Sign-ups will be held at the Albertville First United Methodist Church and the rec centers in Arab, Boaz and Guntersville from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7; noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 8; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9; and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
Each family must bring the following information to the event:
• Name, photo ID, address, phone number, alternate phone number and proof of residency (such as a current utility bill) in the name of the applicant, which must be a parent or legal guardian.
• Name of school, grade, clothing size, shoe size and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child.
• School name, school phone number and student ID number for children being home schooled.
• A complete list of every person who lives in the household.
• If the applicant is a legal guardian and not parent, bring proof of guardianship or custody documents.
• Proof of one of the following items in the name of the applicant: copy of 2020 tax return, SSI letter(current) and if another adult living in the household is working, they must have proof of income for them, current legal pay stub for everyone working in the household, and July and August bank statements showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household.
Due to COVID restrictions, only one adult per family will be allowed in the facility to complete the application. No children will be allowed inside.
Each applicant must speak English or bring an interpreter with them.
To learn more about Marshall County Christmas Coalition, log onto their website at www.christmascoalition.org or call them at 256-582-9998.
Additional information regarding sponsoring children is also available on the website.
