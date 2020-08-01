Perhaps no institution is more maligned today than the media, often deservedly so. The media has lied, twisted facts and reported fake news enough to make anyone suspicious. But what is “the media?”
When people use that sweeping term, they often have a particular news organization or reporter in mind, and it’s usually the one they disagree with the most. Still, all outlets suffer the downgrade in reputation. Although the big guys like CNN and Fox News are the main targets for ridicule, the doubt and anger has trickled down to local newspapers.
Though no doubt in the minority, The Reporter has received negative feedback on just about every piece we write, no matter the issue. It’s always fair to point out our mistakes, but that’s different than being outraged over us reporting on a story at all or running a particular opinion piece (It should go without saying: The Reporter does not endorse any opinions expressed in columns).
If we print a column with an opinion you don’t like, do you really think that affects how our writers report on the latest school board meeting or what’s going on at city council?
Recently, certain wreckage photos have drawn the ire of many readers— again, not the majority — who said we shouldn’t run such photos, as if we don’t take into consideration the feelings of those involved. Rest assured by the time something like that hits our front page, it’s already been shared by other media outlets and people on Facebook hundreds of times. We do our best to wait until law enforcement has released the identification of those involved and contacted any relatives. Though atypical, we’ve had families thank us for sharing those photos with them.
While some readers have defended The Reporter by saying, “Just don’t read it!” the alternative would be to remember that, as a local newspaper, we are on your side.
Sand Mountain is our home just as it is most of yours, and we want nothing more than to see our communities succeed. We want to “promote” good news as often as possible, but have a duty to report on the bad as well.
If you find a piece in our pages you don’t like, we encourage all our readers to give thoughtful feedback and send a Letter to the Editor.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board.
