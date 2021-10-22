Christy Hawkins had plans to purchase some art magazines from a local thrift shop but ended up making an Albertville woman’s day a bit brighter.
Hawkins said she was in the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Thrift Shoppe recently thumbing through an art journaling magazine when she noticed a bank envelope tucked between the pages.
The corner of a $100 bill was sticking out, she said, catching her eye and prompting her and her son to take action.
“My son and I gathered up all of the rest of that publication,” Hawkins said. “I figured the same person would have donated them all. One happened to have the mailing wrapper on it with her name and address.”
Hawkins and her son, 17-year-old Wesley, opened the bank envelope marked “2018” to find a total of $700 tucked inside.
The pair immediately began searching for the owner on social media and found her on Facebook, where she was listed as a volunteer for Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Hawkins said.
They took the money to the thrift store cashier and said they found something that belonged to the donor. A volunteer at the shop called Shepherd’s Cove and confirmed the woman is a current volunteer.
“We took the money to Shepherd’s Cove and they called the lady,” Hawkins said. “She didn’t answer so we left a message and then left the money with them to be kept in their safe.
“The next day, she called us to thank us.
“I don’t know that she even realized she was missing it
“I think when she saw it, that triggered her memory.”
The woman who initially lost the money asked not to have her name revealed because “it is a private matter,” but did say she “is incredibly blessed and incredibly impressed” with Hawkins and her son.
Hawkins said she is a Christian and believes the Lord was at work that day.
“I believe the Lord allowed me to find that money so it would be turned in, and that it be used to help the family” Hawkins said. “I don’t think anything is a coincidence.”
Hawkins said she never contemplated keeping the money.
“I never felt like it was mine simply because I happened to find it,” Hawkins said. “I would have had to tell them in the store about the money. It was theirs until I purchased it.”
Hawkins said she has a place in her heart for Shepherd’s Cove and the Hospice Thrift Shoppe. “My mother passed from cancer when she was 38,” Hawkins said. “It was kind of neat that we found that at the Hospice Thrift Shoppe and the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice provides care for cancer patients.”
