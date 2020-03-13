After holding Sunday services at the Albertville Primary school on Alabama Highway 75 for the past year due to a fire, LifePoint Church will be moving back into its old location on 700 Motley Street, this time with a brand-new multipurpose facility.
Lead pastor, Matt Brooks, said after the child care building burnt down last February, the church wanted to rebuild a facility with the community in mind.
“The idea behind it — we took our time to plan because we refused to build anything that was just going to be used for two hours a week,” he said. “We tried to find ways for our community to utilize whatever it was we built throughout the week.”
The new multipurpose venue will have a larger parking lot for easier access to the church — including paved entries on Edmonson Street and Motley Street — as well as an atrium that will serve as the “hub” of the Albertville campus, he said.
“We’re trying to take advantage of the traffic and all the new people that are going to be utilizing Edmondson Street accessing the new rec center,” Brooks said.
On Sunday mornings, the new building will serve as a children’s space with rooms for kids up to the fourth grade. On Sunday nights, the space will be reconfigured to serve as a dining hall for Celebrate Recovery as well as a children’s space for the evening.
During the week, Brooks said the church plans to open up a public restaurant at the church for locals to enjoy. He said the church plans to partner with the Albertville High School’s special education department. The cafe would serve lunch throughout the week and be a workplace training opportunity for special needs kids who would run it. Brooks said he hopes to launch the cafe in the fall.
He said the church would also have a courtyard, which would include a stage with projection screen, eating area, place for outdoor games, and more for weekly community gatherings.
The main sanctuary was also remodeled to have a “new feel” and to give the campus a “facelift,” the pastor said.
The church is set to relaunch in their new building May 3, provided the weather doesn’t continue to interfere.
“We really need Mother Nature to show some favor and hold off on a lot of this rain to pull that off,” Brooks said.
To get updates about the church’s progress, Brooks said to check LifePoint’s Facebook page.
