Wes Long recently announced his candidacy for mayor of Guntersville. His campaign released the following statement:
“I was lucky enough to grow up here in Guntersville. I have spent my time over this last year listening to the citizens here, and I hear one thing over and over, “WE CAN DO BETTER”. This is the city that made me who I am. With your support, we can take Guntersville to the next level, one that your kids and grandkids will be proud to call home and want to return to raise their families one day. I want them and everyone else’s children to have the many opportunities and support that I did, and that’s why I’ve decided to run for Mayor.
I believe our city government has lost its vision: we are taxing too much, spending too much, and not being responsive to the needs of our citizens. Transparency in Government is the cornerstone to good government. “The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” - Patrick Henry, American colonial revolutionary
I have a proven track record in Real Estate and Business development in Guntersville and all-around North Alabama. I served as our state as a Representative 2010-2014 when it was critical for our state to balance a budget, implement never precedented campaign ethics reform, worked with TVA and community leaders to form the W.E.T Foundation to safeguard our lake. My experience in the State Legislature will be a critical tool for our city to EXCEL forward and use our vast resources in the state and federal government.
I know how small businesses operate, what entrepreneurs need to locate here, and how they can work together to EXCEL a city forward. I believe in fiscal responsibility, transparency, and limited government. We have too many laws, I want to clean that up.
God has given Guntersville all the gifts it needs to be extraordinary, a beautiful lake, great people, and a strategic location. What it lacks is Leadership with a Vision.
My Leadership comes with a vision for Lake Guntersville, one that you can see and measure, and I have put it in a step by step plan I call “ E.X.C.E.L GUNTERSVILLE”. I will outline this plan over the next 8 weeks point by point.
I see an opportunity for this City to be better than “ok”, I think it can be extraordinary and I need your help and humbly ask for your support and your vote on Tuesday, August 25 for WES LONG FOR MAYOR!
About Wes Long
He is proud to be a lifetime resident of Guntersville, Alabama, born in raised in Spring Creek. He is married to Jordana Long and they have 3 children: Maly Kate (13), Mac (11), and Mills (5). Wes is a 1996 graduate of Guntersville High School where he was a standout student and athlete. He went straight to the University of Alabama and played football under Coach Gene Stallings while he earned a degree in Business Finance and Academic All SEC recognition, then to the University of Missouri to earn a Law Degree and master’s in business administration in Entrepreneurship. Wes is a lifelong member of Guntersville First United Methodist Church. Wes loves volunteering his time coaching pee wee football. He is a past and present member of many civic organizations including, ELKS Lodge, Lions Club, Rotary Club, and the Republican Club of Marshall County.
He is currently managing partner of Long & Associates LLC, a law firm and MLJ Escrow LLC, a Real estate closing company. He is executive director of the Major League Fishing Anglers Association (MLFAA). He is the developer of River Rocks Plantation Resort and Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel in Albertville. He manages a vacation rental company along with the Hampton Inn Guntersville and Hampton Inn Jacksonville, AL. He also has interests in Wintzell’s Oyster house, River Rocks Landing Tiny Home Resort, Browns Creek Marina, and Spring Creek Marina.
In his spare time, he likes deep sea fishing, hunting, grilling, and golfing.
