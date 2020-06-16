Albertville City Schools Child Nutrition Program is providing breakfast and lunch at no charge for children 18 years and younger during the summer.
Located at Albertville Primary/ Elementary School, at 1100 Horton Road in Albertville, each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., meals are distributed curbside to allow for social distancing and safety. Breakfast and lunch for two days is provided on each Monday and Wednesday, and a hot lunch with a breakfast is provided on Friday.
Parents may pick up meals even if their children are not present because of multiple waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to the ongoing pandemic. These meals are available even if the family is receiving “Meals to You” through the Baylor University program or the pEBT card benefits sent out through the Department of Human Resources.
There is no fee or registration needed. For more information, please contact Amanda Bean at 256-891-6318 or Connie Kennamer at 256-891-1183 extension 216.
