Robby and Caroline Spruiell have had a summer of transition.
The couple graduated from UAB School of Dentistry, got married and moved to Boaz to open a dental practice, all since May.
Robby, son of Laine and Susan Spruiell, of Boaz, grew up here and decided he wanted to fill a need for dentists in rural communities.
“There is a large need for dentists in rural Alabama,” Robby said. “I always knew I wanted to help meet that need. This has been my dream.”
The couple will take over the Family Dentistry Associates Boaz location established in 1992 by Caroline’s father, Mike Maddox. He currently practices with Family Dentistry Associates of Gadsden and sees patients in the Boaz location as well with another daughter, Mary Lynn Maddox Shaddix. Mike and his wife, Cindy Maddox, still reside in Gadsden.
“We’re a dental family for sure,” joked Caroline.
“The practice in Gadsden is bigger and has a larger patient base. We have plenty of room to grow here in Boaz.”
Robby is a graduate of Boaz High School while Caroline graduated from Gadsden City High School. The couple knew of each other in high school and got to know each other better when they found out they would both be at UAB together.
Caroline said few dental school graduates are taking jobs in rural areas. Many students are applying to school from out of state, but are planning of seeking jobs in places like Houston, Atlanta or Charlotte.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “No one is coming in behind those who are retiring. No one is around to take over when they are in the twilight of their careers.
“Dad jokes that there are three Mikes in Boaz that practice dentistry and he is the youngest!”
Both Robby and Caroline will accept new children and adult patients. The office is under renovation to add more exam rooms and upgrade equipment to more modern and efficient models.
“We’re going to put a new sign out front, install new digital X-ray equipment and upgrade the chairs eventually,” Robby said. “We are doing a little at a time.”
Caroline said her father didn’t do much renovating, choosing to allow the couple to do it in their own time.
“He wanted to wait to let us pick what we needed,” she said.
The new practice will offer root canals, wisdom tooth extractions and cosmetic dentistry as well as traditional cleanings and fillings.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does offer Friday appointments. To make an appointment or for more information, call 256-593-6322.
