DeKalb County deputies were involved in multiple chases last week with one involving a man on a bicycle.
On Wednesday night, April 27, Byron Gentry, 46, of Bryant, was peddling down County Road 784 near Cartersville when deputies on an extra patrol in the area approached him. According to Sheriff Nick Weldon, when Gentry saw them, he went off road, cutting through yards until he made his way to County Road 141, not heeding the deputies’ commands to stop. He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was subdued.
Gentry had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and was given additional charges of resisting arrest and attempt to elude.
“I’m glad that no one was hurt in these pursuits,” Welden said. “[The] chase is a good example of how some will run even when they obviously have no real means of escape.”
A few days prior, on April 21, deputies chased down a suspect in an automobile after noticing it driving down Highway 35 without its headlights on. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, it began to accelerate into Jackson County and turned onto Jackson County Road 47 then 120. The suspects cut through multiple yards and ran other vehicles off the road, Welden said. They finally came to a stop in a residential yard after striking a deputy’s car.
The drivers, Joshua Loudermilk, 29, of Fort Payne, and Misty Jones, 43, of Sylvania, were both arrested and taken into custody. Loudermilk was charged with first and third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree assault 3rd, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, three counts of reckless endangerment, second-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jones was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
Another suspect was arrested at a traffic stop the same night on existing warrants and possession of methamphetamine.
An interdiction agent made a stop near the intersection of County Road 94 and Highway 35. The driver of the vehicle, Bradley Keith Bell, 49, of Fort Payne, was found to have four outstanding warrants with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The existing warrants were for failure to appear, distribution of a controlled substance, negotiating worthless instruments and failure to comply.
“I want to personally thank our guys and girls for putting in the hard work to keep our county safe, even when it means they are at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic,” Welden said. “While many public services are suspended during this time, our profession doesn’t afford us the opportunity to stay at home.”
